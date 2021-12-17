You won’t let anyone pry this multi-tool pry-bar from your pocket!

The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission at no cost to you. Thank you! Learn more. NEWS – COVID made me the master of car picnics. Back when many restaurants were closed to indoor dining, we would take large Tupperware containers to serve as our “tables” while sitting in the car. It was a juggling act trying to situate our sandwich and fries in a small car, but the hardest part was figuring out where to put the ketchup packets. Yeah, I know… first world problems… But it’s obvious that others have been thinking about it too because the Saucemoto is now a thing. What kind of thing? It’s a vent-mounted sauce holder kinda thing. Just like the phone mounts you’ve seen, the Saucemoto has rubber fingers that grip the vent and there’s a small washable basket that is designed to hold your sauce. Or you can place the larger sauce packets right over the holder. Clever! The Saucemoto comes in a variety of colors and is priced at $9.99 for a pack of 2 on Amazon.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO