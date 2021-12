When selecting finalists a year ago for the 2020 Marylander of the Year, it was clear that those involved in mitigating the effects of COVID-19 — physically, socially and economically — were at the top of the list. We never expected that to again be the case in 2021, much less for there to be a second full year of the pandemic. But in many ways, this past year was worse than the first. U.S. ...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO