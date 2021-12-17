ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California lawmakers looking at health effects of current drought

By Jose Fabian, Ashley Zavala
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ijGe1_0dP9rCJm00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — State lawmakers are taking a closer look at how California’s current drought can affect residents.

“Droughts have far-reaching impacts, including the wellbeing of communities large and small,” said State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger.

The Senate Select Committee on Human Security held a hearing on how drinking water is being affected, along with labor, health, and prices and supply at grocery stores.

US regulators lift in-person restrictions on abortion pill

State water officials told lawmakers on Thursday that a majority of the state’s reservoirs are still well below average, despite recent storms.

“But we should be mindful that these storms are by no means a drought buster,” said Cindy Messer, with the Department of Water Resources.

Agriculture has been feeling the effects of California’s second straight year of drought. California provides two-thirds of the nation’s fruits and nuts and a third of its vegetables.

Officials are bracing for prices to rise, while experts note the drought could contribute to food insecurity — in turn leading to health issues.

Experts said short-term solutions could include food and cash aid programs. Longer solutions would include big infrastructures changes.

“The one thing that’s pretty clear, the people that are hardest hit are most vulnerable, the people that are already in deficit,” said Leslie Lipper, with Food and Agriculture Organization.

Fauci, scientists push for universal coronavirus vaccine

As the state explores increasing water storage, officials said Thursday the estimated cost of eight proposed projects totals about $14 billion. Sen. Melissa Mendez, R-Lake Elsinore, noted the state’s projected budget surplus could help.

“If we would invest the money, particularly in years like this year and last year where we had a budget surplus,” Melendez said. “And if we could perhaps invest that money in some of this infrastructure so that we would have it in place because as we know, the longer you wait the more expensive it becomes to do projects like this.”

Lawmakers will begin filing formal proposals in response to the drought at the beginning of the legislative session starting in January.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

California sues Walmart over hazardous waste disposal

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California is suing Walmart. The retail giant is in trouble with the state for allegedly illegally disposing of hazardous waste, according to a press release from Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Walmart is alleged to have violated California’s environmental laws and regulations by disposing of hazardous waste products at local landfills that are […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4’s Top Stories of 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As we say goodbye to 2021, we’re taking a look back at the most viral stories on KRON4.com. Here are the 10 most-clicked stories on KRON4.com during 2021: 2 coronavirus patients hospitalized in San Francisco 2 more tech companies are leaving California Fry’s Electronics permanently closes nationwide Golden State Stimulus: When […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Hurtado
Person
Melissa Mendez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#California Lawmakers#Food Security#State
KRON4 News

Jurors start weighing evidence in Elizabeth Holmes’ case

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The jurors now responsible for assessing 11 charges of fraud and conspiracy against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes are scheduled to begin their first full day of deliberations on Monday. They have plenty of evidence to review after a three-month trial that captivated Silicon Valley. That included the testimony of […]
PALO ALTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy