Police in Kentucky have recovered Francisco Starks, an incarcerated person on a work-release programme who was present inside the Mayfield candle factory decimated by recent tornadoes, before going unaccounted for following a visit to the hospital.“Francisco Starks has turned himself in to the Calloway County Jail,” the Kentucky State Police announced on Monday.Starks, who was in jail on charges of burglary, car theft, and receiving stolen property, asserts he never ran away. Instead, he says he got lost in the chaos of the tornadoes, which knocked out phone lines to prison officials and caused the Mayfield Consumer Products Factory...

