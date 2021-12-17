ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marianna, FL

Murder suspect believed to be with Chipley woman

By Emma Riley
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KwhkM_0dP9r5Dw00

MARIANNA, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A man with charges of aggravated battery and murder that escaped the Sunland Center in Marianna on December 10 is still on the loose.

The Marianna Police sent out an update with recent and updated photographs of Luis Ortiz-Rivera that they have obtained.

Investigators believe Ortiz-Rivera may be in the company of Kalee Gilbert, 20, of Chipley.

Murder suspect escapes Marianna facility
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14RElr_0dP9r5Dw00
Kalee Gilbert

Kalee Gilbert was last known to be driving a black Ford 4-door sedan. Police said the whereabouts of Ortiz-Rivera are still unknown.

Jackson deputies warn of ‘potentially dangerous’ escaped developmentally disabled man

Investigators are working diligently to locate Ortiz-Rivera.

If you or anyone you know has any information into the whereabouts of Ortiz-Rivera or Kalee Gilbert, you are urged to contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or to remain anonymous, contact Chipola Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 3

FJB & KTOE
3d ago

I don't think he's as mental as he pretends to be. He should be in real prison. 🤡

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WMBB

Alabama men face multiple charges in connection to retail thefts in Marianna

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men from Webb, Alabama in connection to thefts at Dollar General and Walmart on Saturday. According to a news release, JCSO received a report from the Dollar General on Caverns Road in Marianna where the two men allegedly stole 132 dollars in merchandise. Photos […]
WMBB

Trial date set for third defendant in Holmes County murder case

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After more than a year and a half of continuances, a trial date has been set for the third defendant facing charges in connection to the murder of a Jackson County man. According to our media partner, the Holmes County Times Advertiser, William Shane Parker from Alabama, will come before […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marianna, FL
Marianna, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Chipley, FL
Chipley, FL
Crime & Safety
WMBB

Gulf County Sheriff’s Office toy drive to benefit 250 kids

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands of dollars worth of toy donations are lining the halls of the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office after what they said has been their biggest toy drive yet. Gulf County Sheriff, Mike Harrison, told our media partner, the Port St. Joe Star, this is the largest toy drive the sheriff’s […]
GULF COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Tallahassee man dies in Jackson County car accident

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 30-year-old man from Tallahassee died in a car accident on Thursday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 when the driver began to travel in the southeastern direction, traveled off of the road, and rotated in a counterclockwise direction. The driver […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Bay County Sheriff’s Office announces arrest in Laguna Beach homicide investigation

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the Laguna Beach homicide investigation. Authorities arrested 35-year-old, Dionysios Joseph Palvis, on Friday in Cullman County, Alabama in connection to the murder of 25-year-old Whitney Strickland. According to a news release, BCSO investigators traveled to Cullman County overnight and developed […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Luis Ortiz#Ford#Chipola Crimestoppers#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBB

Chipley man arrested after stabbing

CHIPLEY – A Chipley man is in custody following a stabbing that took place Wednesday at Summerbrook Apartments, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. News 13’s media partners, The Washington County News, is reporting that deputies responded to a report of a physical altercation at the apartment complex on Orange Hill Road around 12:30 […]
CHIPLEY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMBB

Crestview man critically hurt after crash in Panama City Beach

UPDATE: (Dec. 16, 2021, 8:30 a.m. CST) — According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a 32-year-old Crestview man was critically hurt after a crash late Wednesday night in Panama City Beach. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Thomas Drive and Highway 98. FHP troopers said the man was […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Santa patrol is underway at PCPD with ‘Operation Senior Santa’

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – Operation “Senior Santa” is underway for the Panama City Police Department. This is the second year officers have made this possible due to partnerships with local students, the community, and the Bay County Council on Aging. As we get closer to Christmas, Santa patrol has already started at PCPD. “I […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

One killed in Calhoun County crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 74-year-old man was killed in a crash in Calhoun County Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened just after 6 p.m. on State Road 20 west of State Road 73. A tractor-trailer was heading east on State 20 when he crossed into the westbound lane and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

PCPD gives presents to 260 kids in foster care

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department gave away presents to 260 kids on Saturday. The presents went to Bay County children in the foster care system. Many of the families that received gifts could not afford gifts for the children. “We’re here, we’re going to help you in the worst times,” […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Destin man stabbed to death outside nightclub

DESTIN, Fla (WKRG) — A 36-year-old man was found stabbed in the neck in the parking lot outside Lucky’s Rotten Apple Wednesday morning in Destin. The Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office (OCSO) said deputies found the victim, a resident of Destin, after midnight with a deep cut to his neck. OCSO said the deputy performing life-saving […]
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Callaway woman celebrates her 100th birthday

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Living to be 100 is a pretty rare feat, but one Callaway woman lived to see her 100th birthday party this weekend. Pauline ‘Polly’ Windsor turned 100 on December 7th, but her friends and family celebrated the big accomplishment today at the Parker Community Center. Windsor has some ties to […]
CALLAWAY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
811K+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy