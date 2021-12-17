Murder suspect believed to be with Chipley woman

MARIANNA, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A man with charges of aggravated battery and murder that escaped the Sunland Center in Marianna on December 10 is still on the loose.

The Marianna Police sent out an update with recent and updated photographs of Luis Ortiz-Rivera that they have obtained.

Investigators believe Ortiz-Rivera may be in the company of Kalee Gilbert, 20, of Chipley.

Kalee Gilbert

Kalee Gilbert was last known to be driving a black Ford 4-door sedan. Police said the whereabouts of Ortiz-Rivera are still unknown.

Investigators are working diligently to locate Ortiz-Rivera.

If you or anyone you know has any information into the whereabouts of Ortiz-Rivera or Kalee Gilbert, you are urged to contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or to remain anonymous, contact Chipola Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000.

