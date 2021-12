The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats led from beginning to end, defeating the Northern Arizona women’s basketball team 82-55 Friday in the Walkup Skydome. The Wildcats ran out to a 23-7 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, as their lead never dipped below double-digits at any point. The hot start came from defensive pressure. Utilizing a full-court press with the quickest, longest backcourt Northern Arizona has faced this season, the Wildcats caused havoc defensively before the Lumberjacks could even set up their offense.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO