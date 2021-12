On Thursday, a week after the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced that the Sackler family name would be taken down off seven of its exhibition walls, Purdue Pharma’s proposed bankruptcy settlement was dismissed by a federal judge, preventing the Sackler family from taking advantage of a provision deal with the Department of Justice that would have granted them immunity. The settlement was rejected by U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon, who determined that bankruptcy judges don’t have the power to grant that kind of legally sanctioned reprieve to people who weren’t declaring bankruptcy for themselves. Purdue Pharma is attempting to settle thousands of lawsuits that allege the company aggressively and destructively marketed OxyContin.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO