Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Doesn't practice Thursday

 3 days ago

Eskridge (foot) was a non-participant at practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. All...

NFC playoff picture remains blurry following stunning Sunday

No result Sunday – no upset, no injury -- affected the playoff picture as much as what happened in the testing facilities and laboratories earlier in the week. The Omicron variant exploded upon the NFL starting on Monday, sending 163 players into quarantine by Saturday, emptying rosters of dozens of starters, precipitating an overhaul of the league's protocol on testing and return to action, forcing the rescheduling of three games – including two with huge NFC implications -- and stripping away the feeling of certainty that the postseason field would be mostly determined during games.
Tyler Lockett
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Seahawks-Rams moved to Tuesday

Metcalf (foot/back) and the Seahawks will no longer play the Rams on Sunday, after the NFL officially rescheduled the matchup between the two teams for Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Due to ongoing COVID-19-related issues within the Rams organization, the NFL is hopeful that by delaying the game two days, Los Angeles will be able to restore enough players from the reserve/COVID-19 list to alleviate depth concerns on the roster. The two-day delay could also provide sufficient time for Metcalf to heal up from the pair of injuries that kept him from practicing Wednesday and Thursday. If he gains clearance from his injuries ahead of Tuesday's game and if Tyler Lockett (illness) isn't reinstated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, Metcalf could be locked in as quarterback Russell Wilson's clear top target Week 15.
Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones

Life is pretty good for Mac Jones at the moment. The New England Patriots rookie quarterback has led his AFC East franchise to the top of the conference. New England, at 9-4 on the season, is in prime position to compete for the first-round bye in the AFC Playoffs. Jones...
Urban Meyer firing: Incident with Trevor Lawrence, James Robinson led to Jaguars letting go of head coach

There was a common narrative in the wake of Urban Meyer's firing in Jacksonville that the final decision to move on from him was linked to public claims Wednesday by former kicker Josh Lambo that the coach kicked him in the preseason. However, according to sources with knowledge of the situation, owner Shad Khan already knew by the start of the week that he would be letting Meyer go just months into his tenure.
Simone Biles' Boyfriend Set To Make First NFL Start

HOUSTON - Jonathan Owens is poised to make personal history - and national headlines - when he makes his first NFL start Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Houston Texans' safety, a former undrafted free agent from Missouri State and current boyfriend of TIME's Athlete of the Year Simone Biles, steps into the spotlight against Jaguars rookie quarterback and top overall pick Trevor Lawrence.
Deion Sanders Has Honest Response After Upset Loss In Bowl Game

Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards. South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.
Tom Brady Threw an Interception and a Fit Against the New Orleans Saints

Tom Brady struggled against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football in Week 15. Brady completed 25 of 45 passes for 190 yards and an interception as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were shut out by a division rival at home. C.J. Gardner-Johnson picked off Brady to ice the game late in the fourth quarter and then things got crazy.
