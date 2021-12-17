Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Doesn't practice Thursday

Metcalf (foot/back) and the Seahawks will no longer play the Rams on Sunday, after the NFL officially rescheduled the matchup between the two teams for Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Due to ongoing COVID-19-related issues within the Rams organization, the NFL is hopeful that by delaying the game two days, Los Angeles will be able to restore enough players from the reserve/COVID-19 list to alleviate depth concerns on the roster. The two-day delay could also provide sufficient time for Metcalf to heal up from the pair of injuries that kept him from practicing Wednesday and Thursday. If he gains clearance from his injuries ahead of Tuesday's game and if Tyler Lockett (illness) isn't reinstated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, Metcalf could be locked in as quarterback Russell Wilson's clear top target Week 15.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO