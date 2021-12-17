ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Hisuian Voltorb

By Best Games
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHisuian Voltorb is a New Pokemon that is Grass and Electric-type found...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Hisuian Voltorb stars in a stop-motion animation promoting its upcoming release to Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Leading up to the Game Awards on December 9, the Pokémon Company announced the latest Pokémon to receive a Hisuian form for Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Voltorb. The Pokémon will be available in the Nintendo Switch open-world game and can appear in the wild during the adventure. To promote Hisuian Voltorb’s announcement, the Pokémon Company created a brief stop-motion animation starring Hisuian Voltorb and several other Pokémon.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

New Pokemon Legends Arceus Trailer Reveals Hisuian Voltorb

In a brand new trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus it was revealed that the latest regional form is none other than Hisuian Voltorb. Today, The Pokemon Company released a new trailer for the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Arceus game set to release in January. The new trailer showed off a new Hisuian variant of Voltorb, seeming to bear more resemblance to the steam-powered wooden Pokéballs of the older time period. Reflecting that wooden appearance, Hisuian Voltorb is also an Electric and Grass-type Pokemon. You can watch the new trailer here.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nintendo Switch
IGN

Pokemon Legends: Arceus - Official Hisuian Voltorb Trailer

Watch the new Pokémon Legends Arceus trailer, which gives us a closer look at Hisuian Voltorb. Voltorb is a friendly Pokemon, but it'll discharge electricity when it gets excited. Unfortunately, this often means that nearby Pokemon and humans will get a nasty shock. Pokémon Legends: Arceus releases on January 28, 2022 for Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has a new Voltorb, who still looks like a Poké Ball

Voltorb, the Electric-type Pokémon who closely resembles a Poké Ball, is getting a Hisuian redesign for Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which comes to Nintendo Switch next month. The Hisuian form for Voltorb makes sense: The Poké Balls of the past that players will use in Legends: Arceus look different, more wood-grain-like, so Voltorb must too.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Video: Hisuian Voltorb Gets An Ad-ORB-able Stop-Motion Short To Show Off Its Personality

Voltorb, in his original, Gen 1 appearance, is an angry ball of explosions and rage. It looks like a Poké Ball, and that's about it — and then evolves into "upside down Poké Ball" to really mix things up. But it seems like The Pokémon Company is all about rehabilitating maligned and unappreciated Pokémon these days, because Pokémon Legends: Arceus is getting a Hisuian Voltorb.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Pokemon
IGN

How to Get Darkrai

Darkrai is a Dark-type Mythical Pokemon from the original Diamond and Pearl that players were only able to get through a special event. Now there's a new way to get Darkrai in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Keep reading to learn more and check our Legendary Pokemon list to discover all the other extremely rare Pokemon that you can catch in the games.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

Are you looking for the best Pokemon you can find in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl? This part of our Pokemon BDSP guide covers the Pokemon you'll need to beat the story, their recommended moves, and a list of the best Pokemon according to their total base stats. The...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Aussie Deals: Sweet Discounts on Switch First-Party Must-owns, Elden Ring and More!

Let's warp right to the deals, paizanos. Chief among them today: Super Mario Odyssey going for the lower-than-a-squashed-Goomba price of 59 coins. I'm also all about Watch Dogs Legion going for less (hence the double inclusion for PC/XO). Lastly, be sure to nab that free Epic game before you witness the vanishing of The Vanishing of Ethan Carter.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How Big is the Warzone Pacific Update?

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific is a free standalone game featuring a Battle Royale mode and more. Warzone is playable on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Here's how much space you'll need to accommodate for the update on each system so you can drop into the battlefield.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

Boss Mobs are unique because they’re meant to be fought once a player is established in their world. Even though fighting Boss Mobs can be difficult it’s well worth the trouble because of the loot and XP. In these Minecraft guides, we'll teach you everything you need to know about Boss Mobs, with details such as their spawn locations, how to breed them, what they do, and so much more. In these Minecraft guides, we'll teach you everything you need to know about Boss Mobs, with details such as their spawn locations, how to defeat them, what they do, and so much more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Recover Valuables

This page of the guide breaks down the Security Contract - Recover Valuables, available within 'The Contract' update for GTA Online. Below is the structure of the mission, so you know what to prepare for, as well as some tips and tricks to help you best complete them. Recover Valuables.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy