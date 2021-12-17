ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Pasco driver veered into head-on crash with semi + gun & drugs recovered from crash site

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RGkEt_0dP9qVo800
Image credit: Pasco Police, Facebook

PASCO, Wash. — A driver suffered serious injuries after veering into the wrong lane and colliding head-on with a semi-truck during the light snowfall early on Thursday morning.

According to a social media alert from the Pasco Police, officers responded to reports of a collision at the intersection of N Oregon Ave & E James St around 4:00 a.m. on December 16.

Their investigation determined that a white Oldsmobile Alero with three occupants was headed southbound on Oregon Ave when it veered into the northbound lane; directly in the path of a semi-truck pulling two trailers.

A crumpled sheet of metal initially pinned the front passenger, but first responders from the Pasco Fire Department helped free him at the scene. Medics transported him to a nearby regional trauma center, where he received emergency treatment and is expected to recover.

Witnesses described the driver as “dazed and confused” at the scene, where he also received medical treatment. The third passenger and the semi-truck driver did not report any injuries, according to Pasco Police.

Officers recovered a plethora of incriminating items at the scene of the crash including meth, a stolen handgun, blue “mexi” pills containing fentanyl, small baggies, and a scale. Additionally, more meth was located at the hospital where the passenger was treated.

Pasco police officers obtained dashcam footage from the semi-truck driver that shows the entire incident playing out in real time.

He is not suspected of any wrongdoing, though investigators believe that the Alero driver may face Vehicular Assault charges while a DUI investigation is underway.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 6

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Washington State Patrol responds to 12 crashes in the Tri-Cities Monday morning

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol responded to 12 crashes Monday morning after snow fell throughout the night and into the morning causing slick road conditions throughout the region. Trooper Thorson with Washington State Patrol says the main cause for the crashes was drivers going too fast for the conditions. RELATED: Plan on slippery conditions for the morning commute...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Accidents
Pasco, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Pasco, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Pasco, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick police investigating a gun shot complaint Saturday morning

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is investigating a weapons complaint after several reports of a gun shot in a Kennewick residential neighborhood. The call came in around midnight on Saturday, December 18th. Officers responded to the area of West Kennewick Avenue and North Newport Avenue after reports of a gun shot in the area. Witnesses report a man...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Selah family found dead, young girl hospitalized in suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

SELAH, Wash. — A death investigation has been launched after three of four family members were found dead in their home in what Selah police investigators suspect to be a case of carbon monoxide poisoning. According to Selah Police Chief Daniel Christman, authorities responded to a home on the 600-block of Speyers Road around 1:00 p.m. on December 16, 2021....
SELAH, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Dui#Traffic Accident#The Pasco Police#Oldsmobile#The Pasco Fire Department#Alero#Vehicular Assault#The Kapp Kvew News
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Murder suspect found guilty for fatal stabbing at Richland motel in 2020

RICHLAND, Wash. — A Benton County jury found a 67-year-old man guilty of murder for fatally stabbing his neighbor at Richland’s Economy Inn following a dispute on May 9, 2020. According to an alert from the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office, Earnace Beasley Jr. was convicted of committing murder to the first degree while armed with a deadly weapon. Last year,...
RICHLAND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

WSP responds to 8 collisions in Kennewick due to snow and ice Thursday morning

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol responded to eight collisions in Kennewick early Thursday morning due to snow and ice in our region. Trooper Clasen with Washington State Patrol says there were 10 collisions in District 3 Thursday morning due to the inclement weather. District 3 covers Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla, Garfield, Columbia, and Asotin Counties.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

“This is not data, these are people”: Tri-Cities crackdown on DUIs as WA sets record number of fatalities

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Law enforcement agencies from across the Tri-Cities region are putting an emphasis on stopping drunk drivers as Washington state suffers a consequential rise in DUI-related deaths during the pandemic. According to a release by the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC), the seven key law enforcement agencies...
WASHINGTON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
2K+
Followers
426
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy