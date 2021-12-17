Long-tracked storm determined to be two tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – National Weather Service offices in Paducah, Memphis and Louisville have been working hard since Saturday morning to determine if the 350-mile path of the supercell thunderstorm that traveled from north Arkansas through northwest Tennessee, southeast Missouri, and Kentucky produced one long track tornado or if it lifted and set down, producing more than one.

On Thursday, it was determined that it was two.

The National Weather Service in Memphis surveyed the storm in northwest Tennessee and found that there was an approximate eleven-mile break in Obion County before the tornado touched down again about two miles southwest of the Kentucky/Tennessee border.

Tornado #1 80.3 mi. from Arkansas to NW Tennessee

The first tornado traveled 80.3 mi. from northern Arkansas to northwest Tennessee. The second spanned 165.7 mi. from northwest Tennessee into northern Kentucky.

Tornado #2 165.7 mi.from NW Tennessee to N Kentucky

Indeed, it was the same storm, but if the tornado lifts and sets down again, it is counted as a separate tornado.

This also means that the “1925 Tri-State Tornado” (219 miles) continues as the longest track tornado on record.

