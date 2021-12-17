ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Justice Department asks high court to allow vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration late Thursday asked the Supreme Court to block lower court orders that are keeping President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for health care workers from going into effect in about half of the states.

The administration asked the justices to allow the “urgently needed health and safety measure to take effect before the winter spike in COVID-19 cases worsens further.”

It said the requirement “will save hundreds or even thousands of lives each month.”

The administration’s request comes a day after the . The court instead allowed the mandate to remain blocked in 14 states that had collectively sued in federal court in Louisiana. That action altered a Nov. 30 ruling by U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, who originally applied his order nationwide.

A different appeals court, the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, has declined to disturb a .

The Biden administration asked the justices to allow the mandate to take effect in the 24 states covered by those two courts’ decisions. A federal judge in Texas granted an injunction Thursday that applies only to that state.

One other appeals court, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, allowed the mandate to remain in place, saying Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra has the authority to require the vaccines.

At issue before the Supreme Court is a rule published Nov. 5 by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid that applies to a wide range of health care providers that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid funding. It required their workers to receive the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 6 and be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4. It was projected to affect more than 17 million workers in about 76,000 health care facilities as well as home health care providers. The mandate has religious and medical exemptions.

Legal challenges to Biden’s .

The high court in other cases has allowed vaccine mandates that are more stringent. The justices on Monday that does not offer an exemption for religious reasons. And previously the court to block a vaccine mandate that doesn’t have a religious exemption. In both cases, three conservative justices — Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito — dissented.

freightwaves.com

OSHA plans ‘enforcement discretion’ after court reinstates vax mandate

Trucking companies and other private businesses covered by the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate have been given a small amount of compliance breathing room by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) after a federal appeals court reinstated the rule. In a decision issued late Friday, a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US appeals court reinstates vaccine mandate for large companies

A US federal appeals court Friday reinstated a Biden administration mandate that large companies require Covid-19 vaccines for their employees, after the move was halted in court in November. President Joe Biden had set a January 4 deadline for companies with more than 100 employees to ensure full vaccination of their workers against Covid-19 -- a rule the administration said would affect more than two-thirds of the country's workforce. The Friday ruling by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals removes an earlier stay, allowing the vaccine order to move ahead, although the matter is likely to head to the Supreme Court. Judge Jane Stranch did not rule on the ultimate merit of the order, but ruled that it had the potential to be found valid to protect American workers from the coronavirus.
U.S. POLITICS
Reason.com

Why the Court Is Avoiding a Ruling on Religious Exemptions in the Vaccine Context

This week, by a vote of 6-3, the Supreme Court declined to grant a preliminary injunction against a New York measure that mandates Covid vaccines for health care workers. The plaintiffs argue that the measure, which does not allow religious exemptions, violates their First Amendment rights, and argued they would suffer irreparable harm if the measure were enforced while the case is pending. The case now returns to the Second Circuit, which will hear argument on the merits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Breaking: Sixth Circuit Refuses to Hear Challenges to OSHA Vaccinate-or-Test Rule En Banc (Updated)

(Note: This post has been updated with excerpts from the opinions.) Today the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit denied several petitions for initial hearing en banc of the consolidated challenges to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's Emergency Temporary Standard requiring large employers to either mandate their employees get vaccinated or impose regular testing for COVID-19. (I noted the first of these petitions here.) This means that the consolidated challenges will be heard by a three-judge panel of the court. The judges on that panel have not yet been disclosed.
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Elizabeth Warren blasts 'Republican hijacking' of the Supreme Court and supports adding at least 4 more justices to the bench

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has come out in support of expanding more justices to the Supreme Court. The Massachusetts Democrat criticized the court's 6-3 conservative majority. "To restore balance and integrity to a broken institution, Congress must expand the Supreme Court by four or more seats," Warren wrote. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
LABOR ISSUES
Fox News

Texas AG Paxton wins injunction against Biden vaccine mandate for federally-funded healthcare workers

FIRST ON FOX: A U.S. District Court has granted the state of Texas an injunction against the Biden administration’s move to require healthcare workers to be vaccinated. The ruling in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division issued Wednesday granted Texas a preliminary injunction against a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services rule mandating healthcare workers in facilities who are federally funded by Medicare and Medicaid to take the coronavirus vaccine.
TEXAS STATE
