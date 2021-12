Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen a rise in COVID-19 cases in Northwest Georgia and at our hospitals, which is likely due to increased gatherings that take place during the holiday season. While Thanksgiving and Christmas are times to spend with family and loved ones, your friends at AdventHealth Murray would like to remind you that COVID-19 is still prevalent as we continue to see patients suffering from COVID in our hospitals.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO