GREENSBORO, N.C. — President Biden has now extended the pause of federal student loans until May 1, but experts say now is the time to prepare for the eventual payments. "A lot of people have not had a student loan payment since March 2020 and so a lot of people have gotten used to that extra money inside of their budget and by May 1 that money may go away," said Ja'Net Adams, the CEO of EMACK Consulting.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO