School Shooting, Bombing Threat For Friday Is National and NOT Palm Beach County Specific

 7 days ago

National Threat Of Shootings and Bombings On December 17th Is Circulating On Social Media. It Is Non-Specific.

UPDATE: Palm Beach County School District Issues Statment To BocaNewsNow.com.

UPDATED @ 10:06 PM with statement from school district.

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We are sharing this information in an effort to reduce the panic that is rapidly spreading Thursday night on social media: there is a non-specific national school threat for Friday, December 17th, that is getting attention from law enforcement. It is unverified. Specific schools are not named. It is spreading apparently unfettered across social media channels.

Late Thursday night, the Palm Beach County School District issued this statement to BocaNewsNow.com: “We have no specific threats against any school in the District. This seems to be part of a national trend stemming from another social media challenge.”

According to social media traffic and reporting from several major news outlets nationwide, the threats of bombings and shootings started on TikTok and continue to spread.

The Chicago Police Department, for example, issued this statement a short time ago: “ we are writing to let you know that the District and Chicago Police Department (CPD) are aware of a viral TikTok post warning of nationwide threats that will supposedly take place on Friday, December 17, 2021. The post is vague and not directed at a specific school, and is circulating around school districts across the country.

BocaNewsNow.com has been contacted by several parents asking for additional, local information. As of 8:30 p.m., there is none. All schools are open Friday as planned.

Check back for updates, but we ask our readers to ignore social media and unverified news sites. We will update with official police or Palm Beach County School District information as soon as it is received.

