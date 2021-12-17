ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless resource center expansion set to open phase 1 in coming days

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local homeless resource center is in the process of expanding near the downtown Las Vegas area.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear took a tour of the newly renovated facilities at the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center on Thursday.

The site is still under construction, however, phase 1 of the project is nearing completion and is set to open on Dec. 28.

The new covered sleeping area will allow for 800 guests at a time to have a safe place to go and access several services.

The expansion also includes a covered outdoor area, a guest services building, a day room, shower and restroom facilities.

Later this year, the city will start work on phase two, which will include an administration building that will house laundry services, additional showers, office space for service providers.

The second phase will also include a new pet kennel and parking lot.

In 2021, more than 6,000 individuals accessed services at the Courtyard.

