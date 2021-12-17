ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate Parliamentarian's Decision Likely Kills Dem Immigration Proposal in Biden's Plan

By Aaron McDade
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
The ruling will likely be the end of the proposal to give millions of immigrants temporary work permits while a pathway to permanent residence is...

Fox News

AOC says it's 'delusional' to think Democrats will get reelected without liberal priorities like student debt

If Democrats think they're going to get reelected, they're "delusional," U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed in a Twitter post Friday. The New York Democrat claimed that the party's failure to push through progressive priorities like student debt and the child tax credit, set to lapse at the end of the year means the party will likely lose its congressional majorities.
Mic

Mitch McConnell thinks Joe Manchin should just become a Republican already

There’s a prevailing sense out there that Washington, D.C., is a snake pit of partisan sniping where the only reliable product is a steady stream of self-promotion and acrimony. And, y’know what? Sure, okay, that’s largely true. But there are rare exceptions to the rule — cases where the luminous power of friendship manages to burst through even the heaviest clouds of legislative opprobrium. And when those moments occur, it’s important to call them out and celebrate them as proof positive that the system still works!
Ohio Capital Journal

Biden’s big social spending bill caught in snags in the Senate

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s giant social and climate spending bill last week appeared stalled in the U.S. Senate for some time to come, a deep frustration for congressional Democrats who aimed to pass the ambitious package by the Christmas recess. Adding to this, West Virginia Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin Sunday said he was […] The post Biden’s big social spending bill caught in snags in the Senate appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
POLITICO

Chuck Schumer says the Senate will vote on the social spending bill and elections reform legislation early in the new year.

Democrats will also consider changes to the chamber's rules, he says. What he's saying: Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, pointedly singling out Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) by name, said his chamber will vote early next year on the social spending bill — even though Manchin has vowed to oppose it — and said the Senate "will keep voting on it until we get something done."
The Independent

Manchin upends Biden's agenda, won't back $2 trillion bill

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin all but delivered a death blow to President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic initiative, throwing his party’s agenda into jeopardy, infuriating the White House and leaving angry colleagues desperate to salvage what’s left of a top priority.The West Virginia senator’s brazen announcement, delivered on “Fox News Sunday” after only a cursory heads-up to the president’s staff, potentially derails not only Biden’s “Build Back Better Act,” but sparks fresh questions over passing voting rights legislation and potentially other significant bills that would require his vote in the 50-50 Senate. Republicans heralded Manchin for a maverick move...
POLITICO

Not good for Dems: Stephanie Murphy's decision to retire should alarm House Democrats. It's not like other recent retirement decisions.

The third-term Florida Democrat revealed her decision first to POLITICO. What happened: Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), a third-term lawmaker and leading centrist, revealed to our Sarah Ferris that she would not seek reelection to her central Florida House seat. She's far from the first Democrat to announce retirement, but you need to think about this decision quite differently. Compare Murphy, who won her seat in 2016, to others:
azpm.org

Parliamentarian's latest ruling is a new setback on immigration reform

Demonstrators protest in favor of protections for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients. The parliamentarian for the U.S. Senate shot down yet another immigration reform measure last week that Congressional Democrats hoped to pass through the budget reconciliation process. Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough has assessed several immigration provisions put forth by...
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

