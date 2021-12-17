Senate Parliamentarian's Decision Likely Kills Dem Immigration Proposal in Biden's Plan

There’s a prevailing sense out there that Washington, D.C., is a snake pit of partisan sniping where the only reliable product is a steady stream of self-promotion and acrimony. And, y’know what? Sure, okay, that’s largely true. But there are rare exceptions to the rule — cases where the luminous power of friendship manages to burst through even the heaviest clouds of legislative opprobrium. And when those moments occur, it’s important to call them out and celebrate them as proof positive that the system still works!

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO