ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Hampton University raises minimum wage to $15, gives $200 holiday bonuses

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tOIpz_0dP9nlaZ00

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University announced on Thursday that their campus minimum wage will be raised to $15-per hour in the new year. In addition, all faculty and staff will receive an end-of-the-year bonus of $200.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

“It brings me joy to extend greetings to you during the holiday season,” said Dr. William R. Harvey. “This year’s holiday season is even more meaningful because of the many changes that we have experienced over the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Currently, Hampton’s minimum wage stands at $7.75, which is above the national minimum wage of $7.25. The $15 minimum will be $5.50 above Virginia’s new minimum wage of $9.50 per hour .

“The holiday season is a time of sharing. In that spirit, I am giving every Hampton University employee an Appreciation Bonus of $200 as a Christmas gift and the University is increasing the minimum wage from $13 an hour to $15 an hour, effective January 1, 2022,” added Harvey. “It is my hope that the Appreciation Bonus and the wage increase will be beneficial to you and your family.”

Hampton University provides annually contracted employees 5% raises for the 2021-2022 academic year

In February 2020 , Hampton raised their minimum wage to $12 an hour. Over a year later , they raised it to $13 an hour.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton, VA
Sports
City
Hampton, VA
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
Hampton, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton University#Weather#National Minimum Wage#Holiday Season#The Appreciation Bonus#Wavy News App#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Google
WAVY News 10

‘The Omicron variant is here’: VB Dept. of Public Health holds last vaccine clinic before holidays

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)— Right before the holidays, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are going up. The new coronavirus variant, Omicron is now in Virginia, with two confirmed cases. Health officials say the best way to prevent the spread is to get vaccinated. Helping with that mission, were volunteers at Kingdom Cathedral Church off Stoneshore Road […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy