Driver arrested after going 131 MPH on freeway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police arrested a man who was driving double the limit on the I-15 Thursday.

Police say Juwane Tyree Golden, 25, was arrested after being stopped by NLVPD Traffic Division going 131 mph.

Credit; NLVPD

He was arrested for reckless driving and driving on a suspended driver’s license.

The stop happened on the I-15 between Cheyenne and Craig at about 1:00 p.m.

The suspect’s white Shelby mustang was impounded for safekeeping.

