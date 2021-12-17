ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Driver arrested after going 131 MPH on freeway

By Yan Kaner
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police arrested a man who was driving double the limit on the I-15 Thursday.

Police say Juwane Tyree Golden, 25, was arrested after being stopped by NLVPD Traffic Division going 131 mph.

He was arrested for reckless driving and driving on a suspended driver’s license.

The stop happened on the I-15 between Cheyenne and Craig at about 1:00 p.m.

The suspect’s white Shelby mustang was impounded for safekeeping.

Lori Woo
3d ago

Glad they arrested him and took away his "Shelby for safekeeping" 🤣 He already had a suspended license ...probably for wreckless driving....he needs to grow up before he gets his Shelby back!

B B
3d ago

You'd think people would've learned from Henry Ruggs.

Nicholas Schwarz
2d ago

No reason to drive like that. NLVPD or NHP should get to keep the white Shelby for a patrol vehicle

