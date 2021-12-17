FTC slows Meta Platforms's VR Deal for Supernatural - The Information

One of the biggest apps in virtual reality just got a boost in its bid to become one of the biggest players in the next big tech trend, the metaverse. Rec Room, a Seattle-based social gaming startup founded by people who worked on Microsoft's early HoloLens efforts, said Monday it has raised $145 million. That puts its valuation at $3.5 billion, more than the nearly $3 billion Facebook agreed to pay when it acquired VR startup Oculus in 2014. Rec Room's new funding, which was led by Coatue Management and involved existing investors Sequoia Capital, Index Ventures and Madrona Venture Group, will be used to grow the company and hire more employees.
Comments / 0