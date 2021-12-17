ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTC slows Meta Platforms's VR Deal for Supernatural - The Information

By Reuters Staff
 3 days ago
(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is slowing down Meta Platform Inc’s $400 million deal for the developer of VR fitness app Supernatural, The Information reported on Thursday, citing two people with knowledge of the situation.

