State announces initiative for children’s behavioral, mental health wellness
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state announced a new initiative to help pediatric providers better diagnose and treat mental health issues. The project will use $2.5 million in federal funding and tap into mentoring and resources at the University of New Mexico Center for Development and Disability.
Pediatricians will be trained to diagnose children with anxiety, depression, attention deficit disorder, trauma, autism spectrum disorder and suicidality.
