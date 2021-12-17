State announces initiative for children’s behavioral, mental health wellness

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state announced a new initiative to help pediatric providers better diagnose and treat mental health issues. The project will use $2.5 million in federal funding and tap into mentoring and resources at the University of New Mexico Center for Development and Disability.

Pediatricians will be trained to diagnose children with anxiety, depression, attention deficit disorder, trauma, autism spectrum disorder and suicidality.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.