ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

State announces initiative for children’s behavioral, mental health wellness

By Alyssa Bitsie
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Klex_0dP9mZuW00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state announced a new initiative to help pediatric providers better diagnose and treat mental health issues. The project will use $2.5 million in federal funding and tap into mentoring and resources at the University of New Mexico Center for Development and Disability.

Pediatricians will be trained to diagnose children with anxiety, depression, attention deficit disorder, trauma, autism spectrum disorder and suicidality.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

NMSU offering social services to students and staff

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is helping out students and staff for the holidays. The university’s social services offer useful connections for resources like food, shelter, healthcare, and legal aid both on and off-campus. The Aggie Cupboard is an option for those staying on campus during the holidays. The distribution hours for the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Carlsbad schools seeing spike in COVID cases in staff, students

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – COVID-19 numbers continue to be high across the state. Some school districts are seeing some big outbreaks. Carlsbad schools have seen a large spike and now they’re working on a plan to keep kids in the classroom after the winter break. It’s a common problem for New Mexico schools when it comes […]
CARLSBAD, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
Albuquerque, NM
Health
KRQE News 13

Early data is encouraging for NM tourism recovery

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Early data shows New Mexico tourism is rebounding quicker than expected. In December 2020, things looked different. “A winter surge was really starting to take route this time last year,” said Cody Johnson, Director of Communications at the New Mexico Tourism Department. As COVID-19 cases soared, there were restrictions on mass gatherings, events, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NM Girl Scouts host entrepreneur fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Girl Scouts are known for their cookies, but on Saturday, they were showing off a different set of skills. It was the first-ever Holiday Entrepreneur Craft Fair, where Girl Scouts from 4th-12th grade create their own goods to sell. They also designed and ran their own booths to sell their items from homemade […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autism Spectrum Disorder#Depression#Aps#Unm#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

BioPark elephant tests positive for endotheliotropic herpesvirus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zookeepers at the Albuquerque BioPark are keeping a close eye on an elephant they say has elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus. The BioPark says three-year-old Thorne tested positive for a very low level of the virus. They believe he should be okay since they caught it early. Elephants carry the virus latently throughout their […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM holds in-person commencement ceremony for 2020, 2021 graduates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After two years, University of New Mexico Graduates finally got their chance to make the triumphant walk across the stage at the Pit. UNM held an in-person commencement Friday evening for students graduating in both the 2020 and 2021 classes. After no in-person ceremonies, last year and an outdoor event with no spectators […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque gallery hosts last-minute market, collects holiday donations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque art gallery is giving people some last-minute options for their holiday shopping. About 50 local artisans and vendors set up at Casa de Cultura’s Last Minute Navidad Market downtown. People could find jewelry, art, beauty products, and other handmade gifts. One artist stressed the importance of continuing to shop and support […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque hosts last community block party of the year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city hosted its final block party of the year in the Barelas Neighborhood. Several businesses and city departments showed up at Saturday’s event at the Barelas Community Center. They offered resources like emergency rental assistance and SNAP benefits. One small business owner says it’s one way to stay connected with the community. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

South Valley farmers working to improve sustainable practices

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – South Valley community members say they’re working to improve farming sustainability in the middle of New Mexico’s ongoing drought. Federal officials met on Friday in the South Valley to talk about how to use infrastructure money to tackle the drought in the state. Farmers in the South Valley and throughout New Mexico […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces Chile Drop will return to ring in the new year

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces tradition will have people in attendance this year after being a virtual event last year. The annual Chile Drop will be back at Plaza de Las Cruces complete with live music, food, and other entertainment. Main St. will be blocked off around the Plaza, so the event will be […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico unit to specialize on Indigenous crime victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors in New Mexico’s busiest judicial district and the state Indian Affairs Department are teaming up to create a special unit to focus on investigating cases of missing or slain Native Americans. State Indian Affairs Secretary Lynn Trujillo and Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez announced a memorandum of understanding Thursday […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico schools step up security in response to TikTok threats

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Local school districts are letting parents know about a viral challenge encouraging students to make school threats. The national TikTok trend includes viral rumors about the shootings, bombings, and other violence threatened on Friday, Dec. 17 at schools across the country. Albuquerque Public Schools says they are monitoring the situation and may […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy