"As of precursor of what was to come, I hear Garlin canceled his Covid test on Monday this week," reports Deadline's Nellie Andreeva of Garlin and Sony TV's decision to mutually part ways after the latest HR investigation into his alleged misconduct on set. "According to sources, the show used his double for what was supposed to be the actor’s last day, and his face will be superimposed using special effects in post-production. (That is practice used a number of times for Garlin in the past for various reasons, I hear.)" Andreeva also reports that executives delivered the news of the "elephant in the room" while celebrating the show's 200th anniversary. One person told Andreeva that "several people cheered" at the announcement. Andreeva also reports that ABC is expanding The Goldbergs' ninth season from 18 to 22 episodes. ALSO: Two years ago, Garlin dared The Goldbergs to fire him for his "silly" comments.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO