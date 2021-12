Back to Big East play for Marquette, but not for good. As was the case earlier in the season, women’s basketball in the league has to fit in their 20 game slate in one week less than the men’s side of the aisle due to the timing of the conference tournament, so these games get slated when they get slated. MU has just one game this weekend, which is weird since you would think it makes the most sense to knock out the road trip against St. John’s while you’re in the New York City area, but apparently not all the sense in the world. In any case, the Golden Eagles will still have one more non-conference game to go after Sunday’s game before it’s nothing but Big East games the rest of the way down.

MARQUETTE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO