Brad Gries, co-head – Americas at LaSalle Investment Management, discusses expectations for real estate performance across the four main property types — industrial, apartment, office and retail as we look ahead to 2022, how the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic might continue to be felt in the real estate sector, what the outlook for inflation looks like and can real estate serve as an inflation hedge in the current environment and more. (12/2021)

