Star Trek Discovery Communicator Remix #3Dprinting #3DThursday

By Jessie Mae
adafruit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is a remix of the awesome Discovery communicator kit designed by mooslug. I love how the model is accurate so I wanted to make it as a static prop without electronics. I solidified the body...

blog.adafruit.com

massivelyop.com

Star Trek Online teases a new series on Spacedock covering the ships of the game

There are a lot of spaceships in Star Trek Online. This is honestly not surprising; it’s a series about spaceships, so it’d be weird if they weren’t there. What other things would you possibly command? Space tractors? But there’s something new being teased on Twitter now, a new series from Spacedock titled Ex Astris: The Ships of Star Trek Online. It’s an official project made with the direct cooperation of the STO team, highlighting the various new ships that players can fly around and outfit with advanced weaponry.
VIDEO GAMES
adafruit.com

Cat Face Flower Vase #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
LIFESTYLE
trekmovie.com

Preview ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Episode 404 With New Photos And Trailer From “All Is Possible”

The fourth episode of season four of Star Trek: Discovery arrives on Paramount+ this week. We have some new details and photos plus a trailer and a clip to get you started. The new episode is titled “All Is Possible” and features the return of David Cronenberg as the mysterious Kovich. The episode debuts on Paramount+ on Thursday, December 9.
TV SERIES
adafruit.com

Anti Fog Nose Clip for Masks #3Dprinting #3DThursday

FSD_3D_Printing shared this project on Thingiverse!. I suffer from foggy glasses when using a face mask. there for i come up with my own design on the mask clip as they say it will prevent your glasses from fogging up. well i must say its working for me so why...
ENGINEERING
adafruit.com

Ships wheel shelf #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Add a little pizzaz to your shelf system from richmitch on Thingiverse:. I was given a moon lamp and wanted to display it, so designed this shelf in Tinkercad. I wanted the wheel / bracket to be 3D, so split the bracket in half so I could print without supports then glued them together, prior to gluing them to the shelf.
ENTERTAINMENT
adafruit.com

Liquid Soap/hand dispenser_Wall atachment #3Dprinting #3DThursday

Hand sanitizer/soap support with screw hole for wall atachment. Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4934763. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
Den of Geek

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 4 — Every Easter Egg & Reference

This Star Trek: Discovery article contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 4. After season 2, one of the hallmarks of Star Trek: Discovery is the fact that many of the episodes tend to feel more like standalones. Although there’s always a big arc lurking in the background, both Season 3, and now, Season 4, have proven that even within the serialized framework of DISCO, Trek can still tell stand-alone stories in the 32nd Century. In the previous episode, “Choose to Live,” we got an action-adventure mystery involving the Qowat Milat. This time, in “All Is Possible,” DISCO does a classic Star Trek survival story, with an amazing emotional punch at the end. Here are all the Easter eggs and deep-cut references we caught in “All Is Possible.”
TV SERIES
adafruit.com

Super Mario Beer Stein #3DThursday #3DPrinting

This Mario stein is full of detail and charm! From PhylisintheHood on Thingiverse:. I broke this into 3 Major Parts. STEIN BASE: I printed mine using ASA so that it could be used with hot liquids. Should have supports throughout. I recommend using a wide brim, full height skirt, and a glue stick on the print bed.
VIDEO GAMES
trekmovie.com

All Access Star Trek Speculates On Possible Crossovers And Reviews ‘Discovery’ “All Is Possible”

Tony and Laurie discuss an interview with Alex Kurtzman that leads them to speculate on possible Star Trek Universe crossovers, plus the news that the Section 31 show is still likely to happen, which leads to an update on of ViacomCBS’ plans for ownership and distribution of the TV franchise. They talk about William Shatner’s upcoming documentary on his trip to space, Nichelle Nichols’ farewell party and NASA award, and when we can expect to see Tig Notaro’s Jet Reno back on Discovery.
TV SERIES
adafruit.com

Lattice Bell Christmas Ornament #3DThursday #3DPrinting

I designed this to be light and easy to print. It also looks great with transparent PLA. The red and yellow version shown was printed with Hatchbox Transparent Red and Transparent Yellow and TTYT3D Shine Gold. If you’re looking for a more classic design, look at my Christmas Bell Ornaments....
DESIGN
adafruit.com

Interlaced Spheres #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Five spherical tetrahedrons are interlaced in this desk toy. The flat bottomed one is for easier FDM printing with no raft or support. There are lots of extreme overhangs, so this will really push your printer’s ability to not dislodge the spindly bars until they rejoin near the top. More info https://trmm.net/Tetrahedron/
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

KB2040 Big Switch Macro Pad #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Build a Giant MacroPad with Big Key Switches, CircuitPython and the KB2040!. Regular key switches are fairly small in size but these novelty ones are about 64 times as big!. This is powered by the KB2040 Kee Boar Driver running CircuitPython. It’s an Ardunio Pro micro-shaped board that’s perfect for keyboard projects.
COMPUTERS
pocketgamer.com

Star Trek Timelines is celebrating the release of Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 with an entire month of events and giveaways

Tilting Point and Wicked Realm Games’ Star Trek-inspired character collection RPG Star Trek Timelines is celebrating the return of an iconic TV series from the massive franchise. Long-time fans will realise that I am talking about the release of Season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery. The launch of a new season brings to Star Trek Timelines an entire month of events, giveaways and brand-new features. Untilthe end of this year, players can enjoy all the updates that have boarded the Enterprise.
VIDEO GAMES
adafruit.com

Retro Computer Console @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

Cool new project from kevinmcaleer up on Hackster.io. The design for project is based on the Cray-1 Supercomputer from the 1970s. I wanted to create something fun to go along with this project, so I found a photo of a console from the Cray-1 brochure of a woman using a console. I designed the console in Fusion 360, using the photo as an inspiration, and using the Hyperpixel 4.0 display as a key measurement around which everything else is based.
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

9V Duracell Container #3DThursday #3DPrinting

After downloading & printing the Used Battery Container by Elite_Worm (https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4881782) I seen one comment asking for a 9V version. I thought to myself I could probably design something like that so I tried it out and am very happy with the result. This was my 1st attempt a making a multi part model. At full size it measures approx. 7″ x 4-3/8″ x 13″ (177.8mm x 111.13mm x 330.2mm).
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

Swivel Pulley Block with Bearing #3DThursday #3DPrinting

After discovering the 608 bearing concepts that were out there, I wanted to put them into a situation where they could be tested in a real-world scenario – and a block seemed like a great starting point. This is a block like you see on sailboats, and is designed for 1/2 inch line.
DESIGN
adafruit.com

Easy Print Octane From Rocket League #3DPrinting #3DThursday

Self modelled Octane, made easy to print. The body will require supports for the build plate only, and I recommend either a thin or variable layer height for the upper details. Glue will be required for attaching the spoiler. Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4942100. Have you considered building a 3D project around...
DESIGN
adafruit.com

Milk Crate Bookshelf Connector #3Dprinting #3DThursday

Got some milk crates lying around? With this connector you can create a milk crate bookshelf!. Maybe you’ve got the mortgage covered, but you’re still waiting to inherit the bookshelves that your Boomer parents bought in the 80s for their printed encyclopedias. Why settle for an empty house when you can enjoy beautiful milk crate shelving right now! The best part is, if you have to leave in a hurry, your books are already packed! Just apply a bit of force to pull the crates off the connectors, turn them right side up, stack them in your dairy truck, and you’re off!
ENTERTAINMENT

