Huntsman spider interrupts Australian Covid press briefing

PRESS SECRETARY JOHN F. KIRBY: All right, just a couple of things at the top. Hopefully, you had a chance to see the secretary's condolence statement about the passing of former Senator Bob Dole. I just want to reiterate the key points of that, obviously, that he was a true American hero; bravely served in World War II in Italy; suffered grievous wounds trying to help save the life of one of his troopers, and then, of course, went on to an incredible life of public service. And all of us here at the Department of Defense want to express our condolences, our thoughts and prayers to the Dole family.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO