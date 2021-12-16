ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Fred Meyer employees go on strike, Salem-area stores not affected

By Alia Beard Rau and Tracy Loew, Salem Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 7 days ago

Members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555 union are on strike against Fred Meyer and Quality Food Centers.

Workers walked off the job at 6 a.m. Friday in stores in the Portland area, Newberg, Bend and Klamath Falls.

Salem-area stores are not included in the strike. That's because, while workers there  are part of the union, their contracts have not expired, said Miles Eshaia, a union spokesman.

Contracts are under negotiation in the other stores.

The strike will last until 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 24.

The union represents more than 29,000 workers in Oregon and Washington. Members voted a week ago to authorize a strike, citing what they say are unfair labor practices and salary issues. The two companies are both subsidiaries of The Kroger Co .

The union and companies have been in negotiations for a new contract since July.

"These employers refuse to acknowledge that their worker’s wages are not keeping up with the cost of living, leaving them and their families at risk while providing food for our community,“ UFCW 555 secretary-treasurer Sandy Humphrey said in a news release Dec.11.

Fred Meyer in a statement called the decision to strike "reckless."

“At a time when we want to invest more than ever in wage increases and affordable health care, the UFCW has chosen disruption and the unknown for our associates and their families,” Dennis Gibson, president of Fred Meyer, said in the statement.

According to the company, its contract offer includes market-competitive wages, healthcare, a pension and other benefits.

“Our offer respects our associates by significantly investing in their compensation. This includes a $36 million investment in pay raises, health care coverage and a stable retirement – while keeping groceries affordable,” Gibson stated.

It said its impacted stores will remain open.

Alia Beard Rau is the senior news editor for the Salem Statesman Journal. Reach her at arau@gannett.com Follow her on Twitter @aliarau .

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Fred Meyer employees go on strike, Salem-area stores not affected

