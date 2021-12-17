ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Finding a Family: John

By Chelsea Helms
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Chr91_0dP9kOf100

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS ( KNWA/KFTA ) — John, or “JJ” as he likes to go by, has spent more than two-thirds of his life in Arkansas’ foster care system.

He was removed from an abusive home at 3-years-old and has lived in foster care for the last six years.

When asked if he knew how long he’d been in foster care for he said, “a little bit, but too long.”

While he has bounced to different foster homes since he entered foster care, he has spent a decent amount of time in his latest placement.

JJ said, “I don’t like to move.”

See other kids who’re eligible for adoption in Arkansas

The 9-year-old is a little shy and can be pretty soft spoken, but once he gets talking he opens up like a book.

He loved to talk about just how much he enjoys to learn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UOn3C_0dP9kOf100

JJ’s favorite subject is math and he especially likes learning addition and subtraction, as well as about measurements.

Like most fourth graders, he is a big gamer.

He really enjoys a transformers game where he can make the character he plays roam around a city and jump from building rooftop to rooftop.

JJ said he would love a family that’ll take him to, “go to Silver Dollar City and ride some roller coasters.”

Hear from a couple who successfully adopted through foster care

What he really needs, according to his adoption specialist Kayla Manrrique, is a family that will help him continue to grow emotionally and developmentally.

JJ has some developmental delays and receives occupational and speech therapies.

“He needs that structure and the love and someone to just not give up on him even when he’s had a bad day,” Manrrique said.

She also mentioned it would be best for him to live in a home where there are no animals and he’s the youngest child.

JJ is eligible for adoption right now through the Arkansas Division of Children and Family Services .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4THst9_0dP9kOf100

If you’re interested in learning more about him, visit Project Zero’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 1

Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance collecting clothes and toys for victims of Kentucky tornado

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sheep Dog Impact Assistance announced Saturday that crews are planning on returning to Kentucky to supply kids and teens impacted by tornadoes with clothes and toys for Christmas. New toys and clothes for infants through teens can be dropped off at the Sheep Dog office at 1200 W. Walnut St. Suite […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Van Buren VFW holds Operation Christmas event to gift meals and toys to those in need

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Van Buren VFW held its Operation Christmas event Saturday. Members passed out Christmas meals and toys for 100 families in need. Veterans, their families and people in the community were given a little bit of cheer during the holiday season. “No one does more for veterans. That’s what our […]
VAN BUREN, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents#Foster Homes#Animals#Northwest Arkansas
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Christmas is the safest holiday for drivers, study says

AutoInsurance.org recently conducted a three-year study that saw Christmas as the holiday with the smallest average amount of fatal car crashes. Crashes on December 25 are 12.6% below average.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy