After an expansion draft that saw a flurry of four trades just as the trade window opened, we expect the chaos to continue into the draft today at 2 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, CBS HQ and Paramount+. You can also watch right here on the web player as well. During the expansion draft, the San Diego Wave selected Kristie Mewis and immediatley traded her to NY/NJ Gotham FC in exchange for allocation money while also completing their deal with the Orlando Pride for Alex Morgan. The moves will likely continue as the Wave are now in need of midfielders but assuming everyone selects in their current slots. If you want a comprehensive look at what could happen, we have you covered with a mock draft.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO