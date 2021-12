There are a lot of modern smartphones that are capable of handling most high-graphic games, but it's impractical to play games on a smartphone as you'll be constantly running out of battery power and the small screen size leaves little room for on-screen controls. In our list below, we've rounded up some of the best gaming tablets in the market, as well as their most important features. Furthermore, if you can't find a suitable one for your needs, we have a buying guide at the bottom of this article to help you make an informed buying decision. Let's begin!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO