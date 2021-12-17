ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says 'unjust' Liverpool scored after Isaac Hayden head injury

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewcastle boss Eddie Howe said it was "very unjust" Liverpool scored while Isaac Hayden lay on the ground with a head injury in the Reds' 3-1 win. Howe's side went ahead through Jonjo Shelvey but Diogo Jota's equaliser was awarded by referee Mike Dean despite Hayden lying in the penalty...

www.bbc.com

Sunderland Echo

Eddie Howe reveals Jamal Lewis injury fear at Newcastle United

Lewis pulled up early in the game holding his hamstring, and was replaced by Matt Ritchie. The left-back – who had come into the team when Ritchie was suspended last month – is now being assessed ahead of the club’s bust festive programme. “It looks bad –...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Newcastle boss Howe urges fringe players to grab chance

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is encouraging his fringe players to grab their chance. Howe - who will be without the injured Lewis and Federico Fernández against Manchester City - rested leading scorer Callum Wilson at Anfield and brought Ryan Fraser, Isaac Hayden and Jacob Murphy into the starting XI, with Miguel Almirón and Joe Willock also dropping to the bench.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle boss Howe eager for Premier League to continue

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is eager for the Premier League to continue. Howe has maintained all along that he retains confidence in the bulk of his squad and that Newcastle can still get away from trouble with those already on board. When asked if the festive period getting scrapped...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

English football battles on with reduced fixture list amid coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus crisis has wreaked havoc with this weekend’s English football fixtures as just over half the games in the top four divisions have been postponed.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled Premier League matches and 19 English Football League fixtures have been called off due to positive Covid-19 tests.Premier League managers will meet on Monday to discuss the Covid crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is “on a knife edge”.Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle “concerns and unanswered questions”,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle boss Howe: Clear penalty; Ederson out of control

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe insists a denied penalty made the difference in defeat at home to Manchester City. Newcastle fell 4-0 at home, with Ryan Fraser being denied a penalty when 2-0 down. Howe said, "It is simple things from our side and we were really disappointed with the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sunderland Echo

Eddie Howe issues injury updates on Federico Fernandez and Jamal Lewis

Defenders Fernandez and Lewis are sidelined with thigh and hamstring injuries respectively, and Howe revealed that he expected the pair to be out for the “foreseeable future” after this afternoon’s 4-0 loss to Premier League leaders Manchester City. “I think they’re going to be longer-term,” said United's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle boss Howe admits two more injury casualties

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe admits they've been hit by two more long-term injuries after defeat to Manchester City. Howe does not expect Federico Fernandez or Jamal Lewis to be back until the new year. Both missed the 4-0 loss to Manchester City, and Howe reflected: "I think they're going...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

No Covid suspension for Premier League – reports

Premier League clubs have decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the Covid-19 crisis under control, according to reports.Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of outbreaks of cases within clubs.It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for December 28 to 30.However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 clubs on Monday, it has been reported that a decision has been taken to continue with the season as planned, and that any decisions to postpone individual matches will continue to be taken by the Premier League board on a case-by-case basis. Read More Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit ArsenalFormer British Olympic luge athlete AJ Rosen dies aged 37Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Booing happens – Thomas Tuchel won’t take flak from Chelsea fans personally

Thomas Tuchel has vowed not to take Chelsea fans’ frustrations personally as the boss bids to lift the Blues out of a mini slump.Chelsea have slipped four points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table after recording just three wins across their last seven top-flight outings.The Blues will face Wolves at Molinuex on Sunday, provided the Stamford Bridge squad pass Saturday’s Covid tests in sufficient numbers.NG. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/uvy12S3xZh— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 18, 2021And Tuchel remains adamant the results will swing back in the right direction, given his side’s continued positive performances.Chelsea were booed off by some fans...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been banned from driving for six months and fined more than £30,000.The 24-year-old admitted earlier this year to driving while disqualified and without insurance after being stopped by police in Manchester on June 23 returning from a break abroad.On Monday, ahead of a scheduled trial he also pleaded guilty to failing to provide driver details for two speeding offences in Bradford, West Yorkshire in September 2020.Lawyers for Wan-Bissaka said the right-back was in a “state of complete ignorance” of the Yorkshire driving matters as notification letters were sent to his former home in...
SPORTS

