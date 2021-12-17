Manitou Springs District 14 still experiencing outages from Wednesday storm

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.– Manitou Springs school District 14 is still experiencing outages after Wednesday’s storm.

The following is the letter school district staff sent out to parents, students and faculty:

Dear Manitou Springs School District Community,

Today, our Technology Department worked extremely hard to get our internet and phone systems up and running following yesterday’s wind storm. They were able to experience success with internet systems (at about 11:30 am); however, there is still a failure with our phone system. Our team is working to order the part that failed, and this will not be fixed before tomorrow.

Our phone system is an essential component of our communication and safety procedures, which must be a priority. Therefore, we will not be able to have students on campus tomorrow. Staff will still report to work.

I apologize for this short notice. We worked hard to make this happen, and we just are not able to implement a new communication system before tomorrow morning.

This afternoon, I did meet with our Chief of Police (Chief Otto) and our School Resource Officer (Mandy Strider) today to receive updates regarding the threat that we received on Tuesday evening. I will share more information later this evening.

Principals will follow up with more school-specific information (including finals at MSHS).

Sincerely,

Elizabeth

Elizabeth A. Domangue, Ph.D.

Superintendent of Schools

719-685-2001 (office)

719-502-5387 (cell)

www.mssd14.org

