GODDARD – -GODDARD— The Valley Center Hornets varsity boys won on the road tonight in league play vs the Goddard Lions 48-39. The hornets were led by Kade Wilson with 11 points. Noah Simmons had 10 points in a physical matchup vs the Lions. During a key stretch in the 4th quarter Sam Bass hit a 3-pointer and a traditional 3-point play to give the hornets the cushion they needed to close out the game. Valley Center now is 5-1 at Christmas Break and return to play January 4th at home vs Ark City.

GODDARD, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO