Richmond, VA

Richmond Zoo Christmas celebration to remain virtual

By Antoinette Essa
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Holiday events are back in person this year for the most part but one is remaining virtual for the second year in a row.

It’s the Miracle of Christmas production back at the Richmond Metro Zoo. As in 2020, the event is going to be virtual.

Thousands have enjoyed the holiday tradition, the annual reenactment of the Christmas Story with zoo animals and cast members. This year’s pageant is a pre-recorded video of the nativity and will be streamed on the zoo's Facebook page on Tuesday, December 21 at 7 PM. After the stream, you’ll be able to watch the video any time before January 2.

For more information on the Miracle of Christmas or the Richmond Metro Zoo, visit the zoo’s website or call (804) 739-5666.

ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

