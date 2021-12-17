ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Christmas camping reservations canceled at Oceano Dunes

By Alexa Bertola
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13uR19_0dP9h2Df00

A new wave of camping reservations at the Oceano Dunes has been canceled.

Last month, we reported 225 reservations were canceled from November 30 to December 6 due to King Tides. Now, more people are getting cancellation notices.

If you have camping reservations at the dunes anytime between now and December 28, check your email because all reservations are canceled.

This means people who had plans to camp there for Christmas will have to make other plans.

“It's Christmas. How can you do this to people on Christmas?” questioned Heather Allen of Grover Beach.

“It was heartbreaking,” said Josh Agah of Modesto.

Agah just learned that his reservations to stay at the Oceano Dunes from Christmas Eve through New Year's are no longer happening.

It’s been his family tradition for years.

“It's disheartening to really see because of some rain that they're able to close down our parks that belong to us, the people,” Agah said.

With Christmas reservations canceled last year due to COVID-19, many were looking forward to bringing back their annual winter vacation.

“Starting to get our trailers packed because it is Christmas time and we need to still do all of our Christmas stuff and get ready for the dunes and then you know, get on Facebook and see a thing posted that our reservations are going to be canceled,” said Tina Winek of Merced.

Oceano Dunes District-Pismo posted on Facebook that camping reservations at the dunes are canceled due to the recent storm activity and the Arroyo Grande Creek flowing to the ocean.

“That makes nine state park trucks to go across the creek since they've closed it,” Allen said as she recorded State Parks crossing the creek while it was closed off to others on the sand. “I've been coming out here a very long time and even last year when the creek was like three feet deep, the rangers were allowing us to cross it. This morning when I watched them close it, it was only four to six inches deep.”

The sign outside the Grand Avenue entrance reads: “Creek crossing may close suddenly.”

But some say it’s unjustified.

“If the vehicles going through the creek were really that much of a concern, it should be that no vehicles would be allowed through at any given time,” said Bryan Henry, American Sand Association Board of Directors President.

Pismo State Beach is still open to vehicles, leaving some with questions.

“What's the difference between somebody going for day-use crossing the river and a camper going to camp and cross the river?” Winek questioned.

Others have decided to go elsewhere.

“Unfortunately, now this year we'll be going to Glamis which adds about six hours of drive time for us,” Agah said.

State Parks says a total of 585 reservations are affected, and that camping cancellations could also happen beyond December 28.

In a statement to KSBY News, State Parks officials explained, "Recent storms and tidal patterns triggered a new restriction in the park’s coastal development permit that prohibits vehicular crossing in Arroyo Grande Creek when the creek connects hydrologically to the ocean. When triggered, the restriction affects day use and camping areas."

During Friday’s California Coastal Commission meeting, the Oceano Dunes is back on the agenda to discuss dust control and possibly removing more acres that are allowed to be used.

Related Stories

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Christmas Eve#Christmas Time#New Wave
calcoastnews.com

Oceano Dunes temporarily closed to camping, vehicles

California State Parks on Wednesday canceled all camping reservations at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area until Dec. 28. Because of storm activity and the Arroyo Grande Creek flowing to the ocean, the state has also closed the park to vehicles until beach conditions improve. Pismo State Beach may also be closed to vehicles periodically between Dec. 15 and Dec. 28.
OCEANO, CA
indiana105.com

Christmas Bird Count at Indiana Dunes National Park

Families and students, birders and scientists, go out on an annual mission to count birds on a specific date in a specific area – often before dawn. Audubon and other organizations will use the data collected in this longest running wildlife census to assess the health of bird populations and to guide conservation action.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
Theme Park Insider

Disneyland Mass Cancels Oga's Cantina Reservations

Trouble just seems to follow the bumbling former Star Tours pilot wherever he goes. In case you hadn't heard, Captain Rex recently started a new career as DJ Rex, playing music in Oga's Cantina in the Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Oga's has been a pretty happening place ever since it opened at Disneyland in California and Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida. So much so that reservations often book quickly, making a seat inside Oga's one of the prized "gets" on a Disney visit.
MUSIC
radionwtn.com

Downtown Paris Christmas Festival Cancelled

Paris, Tenn.–All Christmas Festival activities for December 11th have been CANCELED. Details on rescheduling events will be announced as soon as possible. If you have any questions or need immediate assistance, call Travis McLeese at 731-336-2959.
PARIS, TN
rosevilletoday.com

Placer County in a Winter Wonderland

Roseville, Calif. – The iconic wintertime wonderland, Placer County, a 1,400-square-mile destination in Northern California, has plenty to offer all visitors this season to celebrate the festivities. With cool temperatures, beautiful white-capped scenery and plenty of snow activities, there’s no lack of opportunities to explore the powdery snowscape. From...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
buckrail.com

Scenic rides only to start for Snow King’s new gondola

JACKSON, Wyo. — Snow King Mountain Resort will open the new gondola for scenic rides only, this Saturday, Dec, 18. The gondola will not be open for skiing and snowboarding until snow conditions permit; however, scenic rides will be available daily starting Dec. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., said Snow King in a press release.
JACKSON, WY
eastcountymagazine.org

Snow Valley Mountain Resort

December 19, 2021 (Running Springs) – Numerous enhancements at Snow Valley Mountain Resort await skiers and snowboarders for the 2021-2022 Winter Season in the San Bernardino Mountains. Improvements at Southern California’s longest continuously operating ski area include a new 100-foot moving carpet lift in the Children's Learning Center; expanded snowmaking for the Snow Play sledding area; and new Head rental equipment.
TRAVEL
actionnewsnow.com

Mt. Shasta Ski Park opening with fresh snow Friday

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Mount Shasta Ski Park is set to open for the season Friday as it’s now covered in fresh powder. This year the lodge is back open after last year's COVID shutdowns so there are plenty of spots to grab a warm meal or drink between runs.
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
Post Register

Tamarack offering free ski lift rides this weekend

DONNELLY, Idaho (CBS2) — Skiers and boarders can take some turns at Tamarack Resort this weekend for free. The ski destination on Wednesday said it's opening up its Discovery chairlift to the public beginning on Saturday. And, for now, it's free for everyone though you'll still need to get a lift ticket at the Tamarack Outfitters located in the village.
TAMARACK, ID
KSBY News

KSBY News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy