Are These Really the Hudson Valleys 5 Favorite Holiday Songs?

Ah Twisted Sister. The band released their first studio album Under the Blade in 1982. In fact, It is well known that WPDH was the very first commercial rock radio station in the U.S. to play the song "Under The Blade". This has been mentioned by Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider many times in interviews over the years, and it was also mentioned in Dee's autobiography Shut up and Give Me the Mic. Twisted Sister's second album You Can’t Stop Rock ‘n’ Roll was released in 1983. The band achieved major success in 1984 with the release of their third album Stay Hungry featuring the hits “We’re Not Gonna Take It” and “I Wanna Rock”. Stay Hungry went multi-platinum selling 3 million copies with videos for the singles receiving heavy airplay on MTV. Twisted Sister followed up the success of Stay Hungry with not as successful Come Out and Play album in 1985. The album sold 500,000 copies. Twisted Sister split up after the release of 1987’s Love Is For Suckers. The band reunited in 2001 and did some recording and touring for several years, eventually calling it quits in 2016 with a 40th anniversary farewell tour. I got to see their final New York area show which took place at The Rock Carnival in Lakewood, NJ as the band played to thousands in the pouring rain.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO