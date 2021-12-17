ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feds hear from both sides about Philadelphia’s truck parking woes

By John Gallagher, Washington Correspondent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia residents are getting a firsthand look at a problem the trucking industry has been complaining about for years: the lack of space to park a truck. “The problem that we face in the city of Philadelphia is land, the fact that Philadelphia is a very old city, and we now...

