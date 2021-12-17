ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ag secretary visits Wisconsin to tout USDA’s rural investment

By Site staff
 3 days ago
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack speaks in Cambridge on December 16, 2021. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack visited Cambridge Thursday to tout the Biden administration’s plans to spend more than $114 million on critical infrastructure in rural Wisconsin.

The USDA announced Thursday communities across the state will receive $114.5 million in grants and loans to help expand access to both reliable electricity and clean water. The announcement included more than $5.1 billion in total loans and grants nationwide.

Among the recipients are the city of Waterloo and the village of Wonewoc, which will get more than $21 million and $10 million respectively to replace their wastewater treatment plants.

Vilsack also spoke about ways to help farmers expand their income opportunities, saying 89.6% of American farms do not generate the majority of income for the farmers themselves.

In a statement, Republican National Committee spokesperson Rachel Reisner said Biden can’t buy rural Wisconsin’s support.

“As the Biden administration fails to provide relief for farmers experiencing record-high inflation on heat, feed, and fertilizer, Tom Vilsack’s visit to tout Joe Biden’s costly policies will fail to win over rural Wisconsin families,” she said.

