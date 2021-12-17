'It's a good problem': Montana State managing awkward timing of early signing day

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
After just 13 games into his first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Urban Meyer was fired. Between his unprofessional conduct in the locker room and antics off the field earlier in the year at an Ohio bar, the team made the decision to cut ties. The worst case...
Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards. South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.
Bowl season is officially here for college football and there has already been one major upset. UAB took down No. 13 BYU in the Independence Bowl 31-28 which got the Blazers to a 9-4 finish. The Cougars, on the other hand, finish their season 10-3. Blazers quarterback Dylan Hopkins was...
The Jacksonville Jaguars fired former coach Urban Meyer for cause, sources told ESPN on Saturday, with the intention of not paying him the remaining four years of his contract. A source within the organization said the Jaguars' reasons for withholding the remaining guarantees are not tied to one specific incident...
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr was carted off the field on Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs after he tried to catch a pass from Justin Herbert and smashed his head extremely hard on the ground. Despite losing consciousness for a short period of time, Parham was diagnosed with a concussion and avoided any serious injury.
After suffering a fractured right tibia in his leg during a home game against Tulane, Gus Malzahn has been stuck on an elevated platform for three games. Malzahn originally said he would use crutches for at least six weeks while trying to avoid putting any weight on his leg. Previously using a golf cart to get around practice, the UCF coach appears to be ahead of schedule. “I was actually out ...
The Jacksonville Jaguars officially fired head coach Urban Meyer earlier this week. Meyer, who won three national championships at the college football level, lasted less than one full season in the National Football League. Which NFL head coaches are next on the chopping block?. According to CBS Sports NFL insider...
With an extra week to prepare for the Indianapolis Colts, the New England Patriots seemingly should have looked much sharper out of the gate on Saturday night. After all, Bill Belichick-coached teams are 15-6 in games after a bye week. But according to quarterback Mac Jones, it sounds like the...
After Jackson State’s upset loss to South Carolina State, head coach Deion Sanders spoke about his team not appearing to take their opponent seriously. Jackson State lost 31-10 in the Celebration Bowl, a disappointing end to an impressive season for the Tigers. Deion Sanders on bowl game loss. “South...
One of Arkansas’ best players was reportedly arrested during the overnight hours of Sunday morning. Per Matt Zenitz of On3, Razorbacks defensive end Tre Williams was arrested with a DWI. Williams was a transfer from Missouri this season and was one of the Hogs’ best players in the trenches....
With a full quarterback room headlined by Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers, Casey Thompson felt it was in his best interest to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Friday. Thompson sat through the Sam Ehlinger era, and received meaningless snaps every once in a while, but really burst onto the scene when Ehlinger went down in the Alamo Bowl against Colorado. He would throw four touchdowns, while completing 80% of his passes in the win. It gave Texas and their fans hope for the future.
Looks like bad news for Iowa State as it gets ready to play Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29: Cyclones star running back Breece Hall announced Saturday that he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft, and (...)
Few teams in the National Football League, if any, had been better than the New England Patriots as of late, which makes their Saturday night performance pretty stunning. New England is facing the Indianapolis Colts on the road on Saturday night. Early in the third quarter, it’s Colts 20, Patriots...
Now that Bo Nix has decided to move on from the Auburn Tigers, the biggest question is where will he go play next? Will it be a rival of Auburn, or will it be somewhere far away from the SEC? On Friday, while a guest on The Next Round, Nix explained his process of choosing his next school.
The Denver Broncos aren't about to put themselves in the quarterback quagmire they found themselves in last year when all their QBs were disqualified from a game against the Saints because of COVID-19 concerns
Lincoln Riley may be young, but he’s already one of college football‘s premier coaches. He proved his pedigree on the field by leading the Oklahoma Sooners to four-straight Big 12 championships and three-straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. Despite falling short in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl...
Despite some of his rookie-year struggles, Justin Fields has believers in the Chicago Bears locker room. On Saturday, Bears wide receiver Damiere Byrd had some high praise for the first-year QB. Telling Chris Emma of 670 “The Score,” Fields is “rock solid.”. “No matter how good we’re...
In the moment, it didn’t make sense to anybody. On the afternoon of November 28, barely twelve hours after he’d disavowed any notion that he’d be taking the vacant LSU head coaching job, Lincoln Riley up and left the program he'd inherited from a living legend just five years earlier.
