Eighty troops have died of COVID-19 complications, according to the Defense Department’s most recent data, including five deaths in November and three so far in December. November did see a two-week period without deaths, following a spike in deaths that began in late July, resulting in double-digit monthly deaths through October. While that number has come down, the services are still experiencing one of the most deadly periods of the pandemic, after seeing only one or two deaths for most of 2020 and the first half of 2021.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO