JARRETTSVILLE, Md. — Strength and a foundation of faith is helping one local kindergarten teacher fight for her life this holiday season as she battles against sarcoma, a type of cancer. Sydney Lippa has taught at Carroll Manor for seven years, but this year cancer took her out of the classroom as she focused on her health. After three weeks with her students, Lippa began intensive chemotherapy treatments in September. The first round of treatment did not work. Though she is going through a second round now, Lippa is looking forward to Christmas. “Right now I am feeling hopeful,” Lipa said. “I’m excited for...

CANCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO