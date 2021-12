It’s a sad day for aviation enthusiasts as the last example of Airbus A380 ever made was. finally delivered to Emirates, marking the end of the road for the superjumbo. The aircraft known to Airbus as MSN 272 arrived in London on Thursday and will soon join Emirates’ fleet to commence its commercial service. Emirates President Tim Clark said, “for Emirates, it gave us the opportunity to redefine the travel experience. … The A380 will remain Emirates’ flagship product for the coming years, and a vital pillar of our network plans.” Emirates has been the biggest operator of the A380 with the newest aircraft joining in as the 123rd A380 delivered by Airbus, which accounts for almost half of all the superjumbos produced over the last 15 years.

