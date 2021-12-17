ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation

By Jacob Fischler
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WdBq4_0dP9ezNc00

Arizona’s enigmatic U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema remains opposed to weakening the Senate’s 60-vote threshold for moving ahead on legislation, even as other Democrats are floating the idea of making an exception to the chamber’s rules to pass major voting rights measures.

In a statement to States Newsroom, a Sinema spokeswoman said the senator supports the voting rights bills but fears that changing Senate rules would ultimately undermine the bills’ goals and Americans’ faith in the legislative process.

Sinema’s fellow Senate Democrats have renewed calls this week to bypass the 60-vote threshold for voting rights legislation as the end of the year and a holiday recess loom.

“Senator Sinema strongly supports and has voted for [voting rights legislation] — and will continue to support such efforts, because she believes that the right to vote and faith in our electoral process are critical to the health of our democracy,” her spokeswoman, Hannah Hurley, wrote in a Thursday email.

“As she has throughout her time in the U.S. House and Senate, Senator Sinema also continues to support the Senate’s 60-vote threshold, to protect the country from repeated radical reversals in federal policy which would cement uncertainty, deepen divisions, and further erode Americans’ confidence in our government,” Hurley continued.

Senate rules require 60 votes, rather than a simple majority, to override a filibuster, a tool the chamber’s minority party can use to block legislation by refusing to yield the floor and thus indefinitely delay a vote.

The rule has been updated several times throughout the chamber’s history.

A two-thirds threshold was established in 1917 and lowered to 60 of 100 in 1975. Democrats in 2013 under former Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada eliminated the requirement for executive branch and judicial nominees other than for the Supreme Court. Four years later, Republicans under Mitch McConnell of Kentucky included high court nominees in that exception.

Just last week, the chamber voted to change its rules to allow a simple majority vote to raise the debt ceiling.

In a floor speech Thursday, Sen. Raphael Warnock, (D-Ga.), who before being elected was a preacher at Martin Luther King Jr.’s Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, called for using the same procedure to pass a voting rights measure.

“As we cast that vote to begin addressing the debt ceiling, this same chamber is allowing the ceiling of our democracy to crash in around us,” Warnock said Thursday. “The rules of the Senate have prevented us from moving that conversation forward. We could not imagine changing the rules – that is, until last week.”

Sinema has called for a public debate on Senate rules so “all Americans can hear and fully consider” ideas, including ending the filibuster, Hurley said. Sinema is willing to engage in “good-faith discussions” with colleagues about changing rules, she added.

Democrats say a federal voting rights law is needed to counteract a series of voting restrictions passed by Republican-controlled legislatures across the country.

“GOP state legislatures are passing the most egregious restrictions on voting rights we’ve seen since segregation,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted Thursday. “We are working to respond to these attacks by passing legislation to protect the right to vote.”

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and a handful of Senate Democrats, including West Virginia’s Joe Manchin III and Rules Committee Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, met on a video call Thursday to discuss the path to passing voting rights bills.

Klobuchar said she favored eliminating the filibuster to pass one of Democrats’ major priorities, but understood that others in her party disagreed, according to Capitol Hill pool reports.

In a statement on his major domestic spending proposal, Biden said he was also working with senators to pass voting rights.

“We must also press forward on voting rights legislation, and make progress on this as quickly as possible,” he said. “I had a productive conversation today with several Senators about how we can get this vital legislation passed. Our democracy is at stake.”

With Harris’ tie-breaking vote, Democrats hold the slimmest possible majority in the 50-50 Senate. They have tried three times to pass voting rights measures that all Senate Democrats support, only to be blocked by a near-unified Republican caucus.

The House passed a sweeping voting rights package in March that dealt with dark money in campaigns, voter suppression and election security.

Senate Republicans blocked pared down versions in June and October .

In their latest attempt last month on voting rights on another bill, Democrats partially won over Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski, who voted with Democrats to limit debate but stopped short of endorsing the underlying legislation.

States Newsroom reporter Ariana Figueroa contributed to this report.

The post Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Reformer

Democratic governors press U.S. Senate to act on voting rights legislation

WASHINGTON — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and 16 other Democratic governors are urging the U.S. Senate to pass two bills that aim to protect voting rights. Both measures need 60 votes to advance under Senate rules but have been stalled by Republican opposition in the evenly divided Senate. “Without decisive action by the federal government this […] The post Democratic governors press U.S. Senate to act on voting rights legislation appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

Immigration protections in Biden’s social spending bill face a new test in the Senate

WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. The letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of […] The post Immigration protections in Biden’s social spending bill face a new test in the Senate appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

Biden’s big social spending bill caught in snags in the Senate

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s giant social and climate spending bill on Thursday night appeared stalled in the U.S. Senate for some time to come, a deep frustration for congressional Democrats who aimed to pass the ambitious package by the Christmas recess. At risk also is a temporary expansion of the child tax credit, the […] The post Biden’s big social spending bill caught in snags in the Senate appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
The Independent

Why Democrats are stuck with Joe Manchin – even as he keeps foiling Biden’s agenda

Democrats in the House of Representatives and Senate spent plenty of time cursing Sen Joe Manchin’s name after he came out against their proposed Build Back Better legislation, and with good reason. With only 50 votes in the upper chamber, Democrats need every member of their caucus to vote in line, and, as a conservative Democrat from a staunchly Republican state, Mr Manchin has become the gatekeeper for any Democratic policy. Even if he weren’t the 50th vote, as chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, he would hold an incredible amount of power.But as the White House...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Chuck Schumer
Florida Star

500 Black State Legislators Address Voting Rights and Other Issues in Atlanta

Washington, D.C. — Over 500 Black State Legislators from across the United States left the National Black Caucus of State Legislators (NBCSL) Annual Legislative Conference last weekend recommitted to addressing voting rights, health care, education, and other important issues that are impacting African American communities. Presently, more than 20...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Senate Democrats#State Senate#Carveout#States Newsroom#Americans#House#The Supreme Court#Republicans
HuffingtonPost

Biden Says 'Battle Is Not Over' On Passing Voting Rights Legislation

President Joe Biden committed to “keep up the fight” on getting federal voting rights legislation passed, even as bills face roadblocks from Republicans. “This battle is not over,” Biden said Friday in a commencement speech at South Carolina State University, a historically Black university. “We’re going to keep up the fight until we get it done.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Boston Globe

Senate Democrats renew focus on voting rights as domestic policy bill stalls and filibuster changes are considered

Senate Democrats are scrambling to find a way to pass voting rights legislation they have portrayed as necessary to protect democracy in the coming weeks amid increasing pressure to counter Republican changes to election laws in key states and as progress on the domestic policy bill they have made their top legislative priority for months has stalled.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thefulcrum.us

Voting rights advocates believe filibuster reform is possible

The Senate remains in session during the final days of 2021, but the agenda is limited to clearing some of President Biden’s nominees for federal office. That’s because two of the Democratic majority’s signature initiatives — the social spending bill known as Build Back Better and a pair of election reform bills — remain at the mercy of the filibuster.
CONGRESS & COURTS
blogforarizona.net

Prima Donna Diva Kyrsten Sinema Obstructs Senate Democrats’ Pivot To Voting Rights Legislation

Now that hillbilly coal baron Sen. Joe Manchin has decided that he is comfortable with being the one man who would deny 330 million Americans what they want for Christmas – he is a villain the equal of the “Grim Reaper of Democracy,” Sen. Mitch McConnell – Senate Democrats pivoted on Wednesday back to pursuing voting rights, what should always have been their top priority in the face of creeping fascism in the GQP. Only the Democrats can save American democracy from a GQP which has embraced fascism and is hellbent on destroying American democracy.
NFL
MSNBC

Dems try to create some momentum to pass voting rights legislation

Twice this month, the Senate made exceptions to the chamber's filibuster rules, once to help prevent another Republican-imposed government shutdown, and again a week later to prevent a Republican-imposed debt-ceiling crisis. It wasn't long, however, before voting rights advocates posed an important question: If the Senate can create carve outs to the filibuster to protect our economy, why not create another exception to protect our democracy?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Reformer

900
Followers
540
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minnesota Reformer is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping Minnesotans informed and unearthing stories other outlets can’t or won’t tell. We’re in the halls of government tracking what elected officials are up to — and monitoring the powerful forces trying to influence them. But we’re also on the streets, at the bars and parks, on farms and in warehouses, telling you stories of the people being affected by the actions of government and big business. Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Minnesota Reformer retains editorial independence.

 https://minnesotareformer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy