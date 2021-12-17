Southwest Columbus shooting leaves one in life-threatening condition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in a life-threatening condition after being shot. The shooting was reported on the southwest side of Columbus Thursday night.

According to Columbus Police, the shooting happened on the 4700 block of Lesbrook Drive at approximately 7:51 p.m.

Investigators said the victim was transported to Grant Medical Center. No further information is available at this time.

