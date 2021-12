The Arkansas State Police has been requested by Dumas authorities to investigate a shooting incident that has claimed the life of a 39 year-old man. About 1:15 AM Dumas police officers received a report of gunfire at 103 South Beech Street. Inside the residence officers found Claude Tatum had been wounded. He was transported to a local hospital where he died at 2:26 AM.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO