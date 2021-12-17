ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Judge rejects Purdue Pharma’s sweeping opioid settlement

crossroadstoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge rejected OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy settlement of thousands of lawsuits over the opioid epidemic Thursday because of a provision that would protect members of the Sackler family from facing litigation of their own. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in New York found that federal...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US appeals court reinstates vaccine mandate for large companies

A US federal appeals court Friday reinstated a Biden administration mandate that large companies require Covid-19 vaccines for their employees, after the move was halted in court in November. President Joe Biden had set a January 4 deadline for companies with more than 100 employees to ensure full vaccination of their workers against Covid-19 -- a rule the administration said would affect more than two-thirds of the country's workforce. The Friday ruling by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals removes an earlier stay, allowing the vaccine order to move ahead, although the matter is likely to head to the Supreme Court. Judge Jane Stranch did not rule on the ultimate merit of the order, but ruled that it had the potential to be found valid to protect American workers from the coronavirus.
U.S. POLITICS
crossroadstoday.com

Justice Department asks high court to allow vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration late Thursday asked the Supreme Court to block lower court orders that are keeping President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for health care workers from going into effect in about half of the states. The administration asked the justices to allow the “urgently...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
crossroadstoday.com

Supreme Court returns Texas abortion case to appeals court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has formally returned a lawsuit over Texas’ six-week abortion ban to a federal appeals court that has twice allowed the law to stay in effect, rather than to a district judge who sought to block it. Justice Neil Gorsuch on Thursday signed...
TEXAS STATE
CNET

Mask mandates now in 8 states, federal mask requirements extended

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. With the omicron variant now detected in 39 states in the US, federal mask mandates have been extended until March 18 in an effort to curb the spread, President Joe Biden recently announced. The federal mandate was originally supposed to expire on Jan. 18.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Tong
Person
Letitia James
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan Supreme Court orders redistricting commission to release voting rights memos

The Michigan Supreme Court ordered the state’s redistricting commission on Monday to release records the group withheld from the public while drawing proposed congressional and legislative districts. The court's 4-3 decision in response to a lawsuit filed by the Detroit Free Press and other media organizations caps a months-long controversy stemming from a late October meeting of the commission behind closed doors to discuss two memos related to voting rights issues with its attorneys. ...
DETROIT, MI
CBS San Francisco

Elizabeth Holmes Fate In Hands Of Jury; Deliberations Begin In Theranos Fraud Case

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/AP) — After nearly four months of testimony and 32 witnesses including Elizabeth Holmes herself, a jury of eight men and four women began deliberating Monday on charges that the former darling of the Silicon Valley intentionally deceived investors and patients on the capabilities of Theranos’ blood testing technology. Once a promising startup worth in the neighborhood of $10 billion, Theranos shuttered its doors in 2018 amid federal investigations, media revelations about the failure of its technology, and dwindling financial resources. Holmes now faces 11 federal charges of defrauding for false claims on the accuracy and success of her...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Purdue University#Lawsuits#Drugs#Purdue Pharma#Oxycontin
Wisconsin Examiner

Prescription drug costs relief awaits Senate action

For too long Wisconsinites have had to pay too much to get the prescription drugs that we depend on. We pay three times more for the same medications as people do in other countries, leaving many people having to ration pills or forgo essential medications altogether because of cost. In 2017, more than 20% of […] The post Prescription drug costs relief awaits Senate action appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
The 74

Julia Keleher Sentenced to 6 Months in Federal Prison

Julia Keleher, the embattled former education secretary in Puerto Rico who oversaw large-scale reforms to the island’s faltering public schools, will serve six months in federal prison after being sentenced Friday for fraud conspiracy. Keleher, who served as Puerto Rico’s top education official from January 2017 until April 2019, pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy […]
EDUCATION
CBS San Francisco

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Fraud Trial Heads To Jury

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/AP) — Jury deliberations in the trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will begin Monday after closing arguments wrapped up and the case was presented to the jury on Friday. Jurors will decide whether Holmes turned her blood-testing startup into a massive scam following a three-month-long trial that captivated Silicon Valley. The hand-off came after lawyers for the opposing sides wrapped up a second day of painstaking final arguments to sum up their respective interpretations of the evidence submitted to the jury. That included the testimony of 32 witnesses — including Holmes herself — and more than...
PALO ALTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy