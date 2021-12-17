ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett, RB Alex Collins enter COVID protocols

By Field Level Media
lindyssports.com
 3 days ago

Seattle is no longer the only NFL team without a player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Seahawks assigned wide receiver Tyler Lockett and running back Alex Collins in the NFL’s health and safety protocol...

www.lindyssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
thespun.com

NFL Decides On New Kickoff Time For Rams-Seahawks Game

Another domino has fallen in the NFL’s current scheduling crisis. This time, it’s the big NFC West showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams getting a new kickoff time. On Friday, the NFL officially moved the Seahawks-Rams game from Sunday to Tuesday. That game will now...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Tyler Lockett
NFL

NFC playoff picture remains blurry following stunning Sunday

No result Sunday – no upset, no injury -- affected the playoff picture as much as what happened in the testing facilities and laboratories earlier in the week. The Omicron variant exploded upon the NFL starting on Monday, sending 163 players into quarantine by Saturday, emptying rosters of dozens of starters, precipitating an overhaul of the league's protocol on testing and return to action, forcing the rescheduling of three games – including two with huge NFC implications -- and stripping away the feeling of certainty that the postseason field would be mostly determined during games.
NFL
Tacoma News Tribune

After ‘tough day’ Tyler Lockett better, no negative COVID tests yet. DK Metcalf practices

There could be a silver lining to the Seahawks’ must-win game at the Rams getting postponed. If it’s possible for this pandemic to have silver linings. Top wide receiver Tyler Lockett and season rushing leader Alex Collins felt better Friday, one day after they both tested positive for the coronavirus and went on the NFL reserve/COVID-19 list.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Covid#American Football#Wr
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy WR Injury Report Week 15: Marquise Brown, Tyler Lockett, Adam Thielen updates

While rankings and projections are beneficial, few things are more important in fantasy football than following injury updates. Injuries not only impact the player in question but the teammates and the offenses around them. Here’s an update on some critical WR injury reports to watch and their fantasy football impact.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones

Life is pretty good for Mac Jones at the moment. The New England Patriots rookie quarterback has led his AFC East franchise to the top of the conference. New England, at 9-4 on the season, is in prime position to compete for the first-round bye in the AFC Playoffs. Jones...
NFL
TexansDaily

Simone Biles' Boyfriend Set To Make First NFL Start

HOUSTON - Jonathan Owens is poised to make personal history - and national headlines - when he makes his first NFL start Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Houston Texans' safety, a former undrafted free agent from Missouri State and current boyfriend of TIME's Athlete of the Year Simone Biles, steps into the spotlight against Jaguars rookie quarterback and top overall pick Trevor Lawrence.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy