Remembering Kyson Beatty: an 11-year-old with a signature smile

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of Kyson Beatty is sharing photos and home movies of the 11-year-old as they continue to wait to learn who killed the young boy.

Described as protective, gentle and kind, Beatty made friends throughout Central Indiana while playing basketball, baseball and football.

This week, a balloon release and prayer vigil have been held in Beatty's memory. A funeral is scheduled for Monday.

WRTV's Rafael Sanchez reports.

