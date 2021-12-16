ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Ariel Lassiter acquired by MLS's Miami in trade with Houston

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Costa Rican forward Ariel Lassiter was acquired by Miami's Major League Soccer team from Houston on Thursday for $100,000 in general allocation money.

Miami will pay $50,000 each in 2022 and 2023, and additional money conditioned to performance.

Lassier, a dual national who also has U.S. citizenship, has played for the LA Galaxy (2015-18), Costa Rica's Alajuelense (2019-20) and Houston (2020-2021). He had three goals in 16 regular-season games in 2020 and none in 19 games this season, just four of them starts.

The 27-year-old has one goal in 17 appearances for Costa Rica, against Guadeloupe in this year's CONCACAF Gold Cup. He is a son of former U.S. forward Roy Lassiter.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

2 NFL Head Coaches Could Reportedly Be Fired Soon

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially fired head coach Urban Meyer earlier this week. Meyer, who won three national championships at the college football level, lasted less than one full season in the National Football League. Which NFL head coaches are next on the chopping block?. According to CBS Sports NFL insider...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariel Lassiter
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James News

Where will Bronny James play his college basketball?. The son of the legendary NBA star is one of the top recruits in the country for the 2023 class. Bronny James, a junior at Sierra Canyon in California, has scholarship offers from most of the big-time programs around the country. According...
BASKETBALL
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
Robb Report

A Ticket Stub to Michael Jordan’s 1984 NBA Debut Nets a Record $264,000

It’s not just Michael Jordan‘s sneakers and trading cards that sell for jaw-dropping prices. You can now say the same thing for ticket stubs to his games, too. A ticket from His Airness’s NBA debut sold for $264,000 at an auction operated by Huggins & Scott Auctions early Friday morning, reports ESPN. The ticket is for the October 26, 1984 game between the Chicago Bulls and Washington Bullets (now the Wizards) at Chicago Stadium, which the home team won 109 to 93. Despite the hype surrounding Jordan, it’s unlikely that many expected that game to be the start of what is widely...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concacaf Gold Cup#Major League Soccer#Costa Rican#Ap
FOX Sports

Christian Pulisic named US Soccer's male player of the year

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has been named U.S. Soccer's male player of the year. Ricardo Pepi was named the governing body's young male player of the year before the U.S. team's final exhibition of 2021 against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday night. Pulisic became the...
MLS
San Diego Union-Tribune

Friday Sports in Brief

NFL The NFL has moved three games because of COVID-19 outbreaks: Las Vegas at Cleveland from Saturday to Monday; and Seattle at the Los Angeles Rams and Washington at Philadelphia from Sunday to Tuesday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Revolution’s First Concacaf Matchup Vs. Cavaly AS Set For February 15

FOXBORO (CBS) — Before the Revolution kick off their 2022 season, they have some Concacaf business to tend to. New England will open the two-legged Round of 16 with an away match against Cavaly AS on Tuesday, February 15 at 6:00 p.m. at a venue to be announced, Concacaf announced Friday. New England will then host the second leg at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, February 22 at 6:00 p.m. The Revolution qualified for the 2022 SCCL as the Major League Soccer’s 2021 Supporters’ Shield winner. This marks the Revolution’s first time participating in international club competition since the 2010 North American SuperLiga...
MLS
CBS San Francisco

Warriors Star Andrew Wiggins In COVID Protocol; NHL Postpones 2 Sharks Games

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors star Andrew Wiggins, who generated headlines during his pre-season refusal to receive a NBA mandated vaccination, has entered the league’s COVID protocol and could be sidelined until Dec. 28th. Meanwhile, growing fears over COVID in Canada has forced the National Hockey League to cancel San Jose Sharks games scheduled this week with the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers. “Due to the concern about cross-border travel and, given the fluid nature of federal travel restrictions, all games involving a Canadian-based team playing a U.S.-based team from Dec. 20 through the start of the Holiday...
NBA
CBS Boston

New Revs Midfielder Sebastian Lletget Eager To Help Bring Some Championship Silverware To New England

FOXBORO (CBS) — Sebastian Lletget is changing coasts this offseason, bringing his talents from Los Angeles to New England. The new Revolution midfielder, acquired last week in a trade with the Galaxy, is eager to get his first taste of the East Coast after spending the last seven seasons with Los Angeles. And it truly will be his first taste of New England, since he’s never actually been to Boston. Maybe the winter wasn’t the best time to make that first trip, but Lletget has a new season with a new club to prepare for. It will be quite the change for...
MLS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy