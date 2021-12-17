State Senate approves proposal for new district boundaries

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state Senate has approved a proposal outlining its new district boundaries. The Democrat-sponsored bill, now headed to the House, was the subject of fierce debate with the vote coming down late Thursday night.

A major change to the most recent version drastically changed the boundaries of Districts 29 and 30 in Valencia and Cibola counties. While the change drew criticism for the Republican senators in those districts, sponsors say it was a compromise with tribal leaders who argued they are not adequately represented by the current boundaries.

The Senate is now burning the midnight oil after moving on to a proposal for the new House district boundaries.

